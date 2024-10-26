Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Kill 6

Russian missile strikes killed four people including a child in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last night, while a teenager and another person died in attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region, officials said Saturday.
The strikes came less than 48 hours after Russia finished hosting a three-day summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the city of Kazan, where President Vladimir Putin faced calls from world leaders to end the conflict.
"After everything that was said in Kazan, Russian murderers returned to their usual business," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
"This proves once again that aggression cannot be stopped by talking, but only by decisive actions in defense of the state," he added.
The strikes on Dnipro late Friday killed four people and damaged multiple buildings including a hospital, authorities said.
Twenty people were wounded in the city, including four children, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.
Images shared by the governor showed rescuers working over a pile of rubble, while another showed what appeared to be a hospital room with its windows blown out.
Separate night attacks on the capital Kyiv and the surrounding region left two people dead, including a teenage girl who was killed in a drone strike, according to regional authorities.
Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have been subjected to deadly drone and missile attacks throughout Russia's invasion.
Kyiv has been asking for more air defense systems from its allies ahead of what is likely to be its toughest winter yet, as Moscow ramps up strikes on energy infrastructure.
Russia's military said on Saturday it had captured the frontline village of Oleksandropol in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where it has made a string of advances in recent months.
