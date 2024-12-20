Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Kills At Least 1, Cuts Heating to Homes

Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Friday, killing at least one person and cutting heating to hundreds of buildings amid cold temperatures.
The first explosions echoed around 7:00 am local time when authorities warned of a ballistic missile threat. Ukraine's airforce said it downed all five Iskander missiles Russia launched at the capital, but that debris caused damage in five districts.
At least one person was killed in the strikes and nine others were wounded, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It also cut heating to 630 residential buildings, as well as a dozen medical clinics and schools.
Moscow said it launched the attack on the Ukrainian capital as retaliation for a strike using Western-supplied missiles on a chemical plant in Russia earlier in the week.
"In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western handlers, a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched today," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
