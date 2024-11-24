Ukraine Shows Fragments of New Russian Missile After 'Oreshnik' Strike

Ukraine on Sunday showed journalists fragments of the Russian missile used to strike the city of Dnipro last week, after Moscow said it had tested its new Oreshnik ballistic missile.

Russia on Thursday carried out a strike on the city which President Vladimir Putin said was a test of its new Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

Ukraine's SBU security service displayed metal fragments, ranging from bulky to tiny, on fake grass in front of camouflage netting at an undisclosed location Sunday, AFP journalists saw.

The SBU did not name the missile used but said it was a type they had not seen before.

Oleg, one of its investigators, told journalists that "this is the first time the debris of such a missile has been found on the territory of Ukraine.”

"This item had not been documented by security investigators before," he added.

Oleg said that investigators are examining the fragments and will later "provide answers" on the characteristics of the missile.

He said that the missile was ballistic and had caused damage to civilian and "other infrastructure" in Dnipro.