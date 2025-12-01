Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro Kills At Least 4

A Russian missile attack killed four people and wounded nearly two dozen others on Monday in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the governor of the region said.
Local officials released images of the aftermath showing emergency services responding at the scene, cars destroyed and buildings with their windows blown out.
"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives," Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Vladyslav Gaivanenko wrote on Telegram, adding that 22 people were wounded in the attack.
Dnipro, which had an estimated pre-war population of just under one million people, lies around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the front line and is regularly targeted in Russian air attacks.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials in the northeastern Sumy region said earlier on Monday that a Russian drone attack had killed a 53-year-old civilian there.
