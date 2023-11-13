Russia's Military Announces, Then Backtracks on 'Regrouping' in Southern Ukraine

Updated with Peskov's remarks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday announced a partial withdrawal of troops in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, only to then dismiss its own statement disseminated through state media as a “provocation.”

Russia’s state-run news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti published the Defense Ministry statement on the “regrouping” of troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River.

“Having assessed the situation, the command of the Dnipro grouping decided to move its troops to more favorable positions east of the Dnipro [River],” the Russian military was quoted as saying.

“After the regrouping, Dnipro will release some of its forces which will be used for the offensive,” it added.

Minutes later, the announcement disappeared from the TASS and RIA Novosti’s social media pages.

TASS said the story was “annulled” because it was “published mistakenly.” RIA made no mention of the removal.