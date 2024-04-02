Russian Strike on Ukrainian City Dnipro Wounds 18 – Governor

Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian missile strike on its central city of Dnipro wounded at least 18 people, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying rescue efforts were underway after a college and kindergarten were hit.

Dnipro is a city in central Ukraine on the river of the same name. It has been a target for deadly Russian attacks.

"Dnipro. Already 18 injured," Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said on social media, adding that five of those taken to the hospital were children.

He added that their lives were not in danger and described their condition as "moderate."

Ukraine's emergency services earlier said that a missile strike had hit a "kindergarten, a college and an enterprise."