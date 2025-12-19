‘Dogs of War Go to Heaven’: The Russian Rappers Celebrating the Military

“As troops followed their commander’s orders, the relocants sped off in all directions on their scooters,” runs a line from “The Best in Heaven,” a song honoring Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

The song appears on “Glory to Russia,” an album released this month by the group Rep Vzvod ("Rap Platoon") whose 11 tracks glorify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the military.

Rap Platoon is one of a handful of musical acts that have been producing patriotic, pro-war music since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove many of the country’s most popular artists into exile.

But experts say these artists are unlikely to break into the mainstream or make Kremlin ideology appealing to the masses.

Andrei Mikeyev, Rap Platoon’s creator and self-styled war correspondent, said he launched Rap Platoon in response to anti-war rappers such as Noize MC and Kasta, who left Russia after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Rap is like a sandbox: boys fighting over toys. And there was no unity among those who stayed in Russia,” Mikeyev told the 360.ru TV channel. “I want to mix them up, so that famous [artists] are together with some ordinary guy who, right now, is in a trench and wrote a verse during a break between combat missions.”

“Glory to Russia” features collaborations with popular Russian artists like Akim Apachev and Roma Zhigan.

Before the war, Mikeyev served as editor-in-chief of the pro-Kremlin outlet LifeNews, worked with state television host Anton Krasovsky — who later publicly called for Ukrainian children to be drowned — and was friends with rapper Oxxxymiron.

Russian authorities later designated Oxxxymiron a “foreign agent” and placed him on the wanted list.

“Having received the coveted approval of the liberal clique, he lost his homeland,” Mikeyev said of his former friend, referencing Oxxxymiron’s Interior Ministry profile, which lists his nationality as “none.”