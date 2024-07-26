Fashion Police: Russia Cracks Down on Pop Stars’ Revealing Costumes

Russian politicians fighting to defend so-called “traditional” values are turning their attention to the country’s vibrant music scene, lambasting pop stars for performances and outfits deemed to be too revealing or sexual.

Pop singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, who is best known by her stage name Glukoza, became embroiled in scandal after pro-Kremlin censorship activist Yekaterina Mizulina took note of her performance in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk last week.

“Glukoza came on stage in an indecent state and was touching her intimate parts [during the performance]…in front of thousands of children,” Mizulina wrote on Telegram.

“Residents of Krasnoyarsk are outraged…they are asking to hold the singer accountable,” she added. “I advise authorities in all other cities where she performs in the future to first test the singer for drugs.”

Glukoza later issued a public statement apologizing for her behavior during the performance, blaming it on a mixture of “sleeping pills and antidepressants” that she was recently prescribed.

But on Thursday, state-run media announced that the singer’s accounts across several Russian banks were blocked due to alleged tax debt — a move observers linked to her fall from grace with the authorities.

And some journalists took note of Glukoza’s name disappearing from a promo poster of a large festival due to take place in Moscow in September — her only scheduled concert in the coming months.

“This story would actually seem quite familiar to those who lived in the Soviet era,” prominent Russian journalist and music critic Artemy Troitsky told The Moscow Times.

“Censorship in Putin's Russia is, in some respects, much harsher than it was during the latter years of the Soviet Union,” added Troitsky, who is based in Estonia.