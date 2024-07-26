Composer Philip Glass Accuses Theatre in Annexed Crimea of 'Piracy'

American composer Philip Glass has accused a theatre in Russian-annexed Crimea of planning to stage a ballet premiere that uses his music without permission.

Glass, an 87-year-old composer famed for his minimalist works, took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about what he said was an act of "piracy" by a theatre in the Black Sea port city of Sevastopol.

"It has come to my attention that a ballet entitled Wuthering Heights featuring my music and using my name in its advertising and promotion is to premiere" at the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre, Glass wrote.

"The use of my music and the use of my name without my consent... is an act of piracy," he added.

The theatre's website says that the staging, set to premiere Monday and Tuesday, will feature music by the composer.