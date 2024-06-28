Spotify Removes Songs of Pro-War Russian Artists

Music streaming service Spotify has removed the songs and profiles of pro-war Russian artists sanctioned by the West, Russian media reported on Thursday.

The removals affected the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, Shaman and Polina Gagarina, among others, according to the Rodnoy Zvuk Telegram channel.

Lyube, Leps and Gazmanov have been under EU sanctions since 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, and Polina Gagarina appeared in the latest EU sanctions package earlier this week.