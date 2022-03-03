Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Spotify Closes Russian Office, Limits Content Over Ukraine

By AFP
cottonbro / pexels

Music streaming giant Spotify said Wednesday it had closed its office in Russia and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

The move came in response to the "unprovoked attack against Ukraine," Spotify said in a statement, adding it had taken several measures as a result.

"We have closed our office in Russia until further notice," said the Stockholm-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the streaming giant said it had examined "thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war" and limited users' ability to find podcasts owned and operated by media outlets tied to the Russian state.

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik within the European Union and other markets.

But it would keep its service open to Russian users.

"We believe that it is of utmost importance that our service is available in Russia to allow a global flow of information," Spotify said.

Read more about: Music

Read more

'Bone music'

Massive Attack Releases Soviet-Era X-Ray Vinyl for Anti-Censorship Collaboration

Pussy Riot, Sigur Ros and Noam Chomsky are some of the other names attached to the project.
Puerto Russia

Daddy Yankee Promotes Russian Deadpool Dancing Video

The featured dancer said it was his first time dancing reggaeton.
Rap Attack

Kremlin Propagandist Reprises Rap Performance

"We put our gas pipelines on your sanctions," Dmitry Kiselyov rapped on air.
Censorship

Russian Police Shut Down Sixth Concert of Outspoken IC3PEAK Tech Duo

The Russian tech duo has had at least six concerts shut down by the authorities in recent weeks after the release of a controversial music video.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.