EU Sanctions Russian Pro-War Pop Star Shaman

Brussels on Monday sanctioned Russian pop singer Shaman over his role in promoting Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, applying restrictive measures against the performer that include an asset freeze and travel ban.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, [Shaman] has repeatedly participated in Kremlin-organized concerts, including the Kremlin’s anniversary event for that war, and given concerts in the illegally occupied regions of Ukraine,” the EU said in its sanctions listing.

Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, also performed “as part of troop entertainment events for the Russian Armed Forces,” the listing added.

The pro-war star was among 69 people and 47 legal entities added to the EU’s list of sanctions targeting violators of Ukrainian territorial integrity and independence. Overall, the bloc has applied restrictive measures against more than 2,200 individuals and entities as part of sanctions against Russia.