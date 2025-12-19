Russian Central Bank Slashes Key Rate to 16% 

Russia’s Central Bank cut its key interest rate by a modest half percentage point on Friday, bringing it down to 16% in what marks the fifth consecutive reduction this year.

Policymakers have been cautious in easing the key rate after hiking it to a two-decade high of 21% in September 2024 to curb surging inflation, largely driven by huge military spending.

In its statement on Friday, the Central Bank, repeating its past position, said it would maintain a tight monetary policy for a “prolonged period” as it tries to bring down inflation even as the economy slows amid high borrowing costs.

Annual inflation stood at 5.8% as of mid-December and is expected to remain below 6% at least until the end of the year, which is two percentage points above the Central Bank’s target. Policymakers said they expect inflation to return to the target in the second half of 2026.

The rate cut, like those before it, was widely anticipated, as a growing chorus of voices in Russia’s business community has warned that a combination of high interest rates and an overvalued ruble is creating a “perfect storm” that could stunt investment and weigh down on growth in the years ahead.

Russian gross domestic product is expected to grow by just 0.5-1% this year, according to earlier estimates from the Central Bank, down from the 4.3% GDP growth the state statistics agency Rosstat reported for 2024.