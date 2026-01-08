Russia Releases French Researcher in Prisoner Exchange

Russia has exchanged jailed French researcher Laurent Vinatier for a Russian basketball player who was being held in France, state media reported Thursday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Vinatier, 49, had been jailed in June 2024 and was serving a three-year sentence for failing to register as a "foreign agent" — a label used by Russia against critics of President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin's policies.

He faced fresh allegations of spying that could have seen him sentenced to another 20 years — allegations slammed as baseless by Paris.

"Basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, a Russian citizen detained in France and whose extradition to the United States was requested by the American authorities, was returned to Russia," state media outlets quoted the FSB as saying in a statement.

"Kasatkin was exchanged for French citizen Laurent Claude Jean-Louis Vinatier," it added.