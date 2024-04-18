Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Slams France’s Seizure of Russia-Linked Villa

By AFP
The "Suzanna" villa, known as belonging to President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife and her partner, a Russian businessman, in Anglet, near Biarritz. Gaizka Iroz / AFP

The Kremlin on Thursday denounced the seizure in France of a villa allegedly owned by Russian businessman Artur Ocheretny, the new partner of President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife.

The property, in the southwestern coastal town of Anglet, was seized in December 2023 as part of an investigation into money laundering, prosecutors said Wednesday.

"Any encroachment on private property is illegal from the onset," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The French authorities are undermining the foundations of their legal system. We have said it many times," he added.

Nicknamed "Suzanna," the palatial art deco home was purchased for 5.4 million euros ($5.8 million) in 2013, with renovations totaling up to 3.5 million euros, according to French media.

The probe came to light following a complaint by Transparency International, an NGO that exposes and tracks assets it says are linked to "dirty money."

Investigators are looking into whether the funds used to purchase the home were obtained fraudulently, although prosecutors have stressed no one has been formally charged.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, billions of dollars worth of Russian assets have been frozen or confiscated in Europe due to sanctions.

The Kremlin has reacted furiously to the seizures and European efforts to use them to arm Ukraine, calling such moves an "unprecedented violation" of international law.

Read more about: France , Putin , Sanctions , Kremlin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'breakdown in relations'

Sanctions on Putin Would be Step Too Far, Kremlin Warns U.S.

Moscow has hit back at Washington's proposed sanctions package if Russia invades Ukraine.
diplomatic fallout

‘No De-Escalation’: Russia Reacts to U.S. Sanctions, Biden Speech

Russian officials and television personalities had strong reactions to the measures and Biden’s comments.
'time to de-escalate'

Kremlin Welcomes Biden Call for Dialogue, Criticizes Sanctions

The Kremlin said it was still considering the offer for a Putin-Biden summit the day after the U.S. announced a new round of Russia sanctions.
opinion Alexey Eremenko and Anna Walker

British Sanctions Against Russia More Threat Than Harm (Op-ed)

It remains to be seen whether May’s government is ready to go beyond a token clampdown.