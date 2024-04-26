Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Holds Rates After Putin Urges Caution

By AFP
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russia's Central Bank on Friday held interest rates unchanged after President Vladimir Putin cautioned against cutting borrowing costs prematurely.

Moscow last year hiked its key interest rate to 16% to combat a surge in inflation, as the Russian currency wobbled under the pressure of Western sanctions.

The Central Bank said on Friday it was still too early to start cutting rates, with inflation currently running at an annual rate of 7.8%, above the official 4.0% target.

"Inflationary pressures are gradually easing but remain high," it said.

"Inflation will return to the target somewhat more slowly" than it expected in February, it continued, adding that higher rates would also be required for a longer time.

Speaking to business leaders on Thursday, Putin had stressed the need to be "careful" over when to start cutting rates.

"The threat of inflation, as the leaders of the central bank say, still hangs over us," the Kremlin leader told a business forum.

Russia has defied initial expectations of economic collapse amid its military offensive in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for Russia's economic growth in 2024 to 3.2%.

A surge in defense spending and redirecting energy exports to the likes of China and India have protected the economy but pushed up prices at home.

Putin pointed to the example of Turkey — which has hiked rates to 50% to battle a crippling inflation crisis — as a cautionary tale.

"If we go the other way, we may have a situation like that in some neighboring countries, where inflation is double digit... They have crossed some kind of threshold and now cannot deal with it," he told the forum.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, a key economic ally of Putin, has been credited with keeping the Russian economy on track through emergency rate hikes and capital controls despite an onslaught of Western sanctions.

Read more about: Central Bank , Economy , Inflation

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

INFLATION BATTLE

Russia Hikes Interest Rates Again, Warns of ‘Overheating’ Economy

The Central Bank raised its key rate to 9.5% as inflation pressures continued into the new year.
HOME FRONT

Ukraine Standoff Threatens to Derail Russia’s Domestic Battle Against Inflation

Even without invasion, the crisis is accentuating rising price pressures at home.
PRICE CONTROL

Russia Sharply Hikes Rates in Desperate Battle With Inflation

The Central Bank has raised interest rates to their highest level in four years as inflation threatens fragile pandemic recovery.
'ECONOMIC DISASTER'

Russia’s Inflation Surges Once More, Central Bank Poised for Rate Hike

Inflation has surpassed expectations again, climbing to 8.4% in November.