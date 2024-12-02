Russia’s Sberbank Expects 22-23% Key Rate Hike

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank expects the Central Bank to raise its key interest rate to as high as 23% later this month in its fight against rising prices, a senior executive said Monday.

“There’s a high probability of a rate hike by either one or two percentage points because we see that inflation is still relatively high,” Sberbank’s Deputy Chairman of the Board Kirill Tsarev was quoted by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

The Central Bank raised its key rate to a record-high 21% in October, with policymakers signaling a high likelihood of further rate hikes in the future.