Russia’s Central Bank Signals ‘Very Likely’ December Rate Hike

Russia’s Central Bank signaled a high likelihood of raising its key interest rate next month as the country’s rumbling war economy continues to drive inflation far above target levels, according to a new summary of policymakers’ meeting in October.

Late last month, the regulator hiked its key rate to a record-high 21%, taking it even further than the emergency rate of 20% initially introduced after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina later warned of “more drastic changes” in monetary policy as defense-driven inflation soars.

The meeting summary, published on Wednesday, revealed that “most participants” of the Central Bank’s October get-together agreed on the need to “reinforce a tough signal” due to growing inflation risks and to prevent “premature expectations” of an end to the tightening cycle.

“While a rate hike at the next meeting is not predetermined, its probability is very high,” the bank noted in a summary. Policymakers are set to meet again on Dec. 20 to decide on its next rate adjustment.