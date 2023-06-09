Russian Central Bank Holds Rate at 7.5%, Hints Future Increases

Russia’s Central Bank on Friday extended its interest rate pause, the longest in more than seven years, as inflation pressures sparked by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continued to loom over the economy.

The Central Bank maintained its key interest rate at 7.5%, a move widely expected by analysts.

But the Bank also hinted at future monetary tightening, adding language to its policy statement that it “holds open the prospect” of a rate rise at its future meetings, with the earliest scheduled for July 21.

“Current price growth rates, including the stable indicators of inflation, continue to increase. Inflation expectations of households and business’ price expectations remain high,” the Bank’s statement read, noting economic activity was rising faster than it had forecasted in April due to a rebound in domestic demand.

“The overall balance of inflation risks has tilted even more to the upside,” it added.