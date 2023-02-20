Russian Economy Contracts by 2.1% In 2022 — Rosstat

The Russian economy contracted by 2.1% last year, the government's statistics agency Rosstat said Monday, absorbing Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine better than expected.

The data was published on the eve of a keenly awaited speech to parliament by President Vladimir Putin, days before the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's offensive against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The 2.1% contraction in Russian GDP in 2022 was smaller than expected and is consistent with an expansion in the fourth quarter, providing further evidence to suggest that the economy stabilized after the initial hit from sanctions in the second quarter," said Liam Peach at Capital Economics.

"Even so, momentum in Russia's economy remains weak and, with headwinds to activity building, it's likely to take until late this year before Russia embarks on a sustained recovery," he added.

The figure was better than the 2.9% contraction forecast by the economic development ministry in September and the around 3% drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) expected by the central bank.