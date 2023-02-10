Russian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 7.5%

The Russian Central Bank will keep its key rate at 7.5%, it said Friday, noting that “economic activity trends are evolving better than the Bank of Russia’s October forecast.”

The latest update comes nearly a year after the Central Bank hiked the key rate to an unprecedented 20% in a bid to tame economic chaos prompted by the invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions.

The Bank cautioned that although consumer activity is appearing to recover, “households’ consumer behavior is still cautious.”

“If pro-inflation risks intensify, the Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of key rate increase at its upcoming meetings,” the Bank’s statement said.