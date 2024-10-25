Russia’s Central Bank Raises Key Rate to Historic 21%, Signals Aggressive Fight to Curb Inflation

Russia’s Central Bank raised its key interest rate from 19% to a historic 21% on Friday, taking it even higher than the emergency rate initially introduced after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as officials scrambled to shield the economy from Western sanctions.

A rate increase of 1% had been widely anticipated by analysts, as inflation continues to weigh on Russia’s economy amid surging military spending for the war in Ukraine. But Friday’s increase of 2%, coming after multiple rate hikes over the past year, signals increasingly aggressive efforts by the Central Bank to curb inflation.

“Inflation expectations continue to increase,” policymakers said in a statement. “Growth in domestic demand is significantly outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services.”

“Further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure the return of inflation to the target and reduce inflation expectations,” the bank added, noting that it may further increase rates at its next meeting on Nov. 6. Russia’s Central Bank sets its inflation target at 4%.

The regulator said seasonally adjusted price growth last month rose to 9.8% year-on-year from 7.5% in August. Core inflation, meanwhile, increased to 9.1% from 7.7% over the same period.

“Over the medium-term horizon, the balance of inflation risks is still significantly tilted to the upside,” the Central Bank said Friday, noting that it expects annual inflation between 8% and 8.5% by the end of 2024.