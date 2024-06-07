Russia's Central Bank Leaves Rates Unchanged Despite High Inflation

Russia's Central Bank held interest rates unchanged on Friday, despite inflation running well ahead of its target and repeated warnings that a surge in military spending is overheating the economy.

The bank kept its key rate at 16% but signaled it could hike borrowing costs in the future if the pace of price rises does not slow down. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% year-on-year, more than double the Russian Central Bank's 4% target.

"Returning inflation to the target will require a significantly longer period of maintaining tight monetary conditions in the economy," the regulator said in a statement released Friday. It added that it "holds open the prospect of increasing the key rate" at a future meeting.