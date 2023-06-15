Russia Risks Return to Planned Economy – Central Bank

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina warned Thursday that Russia is at risk of reverting to a planned economic system as it grapples with restructuring challenges driven by soaring war expenses and unprecedented Western sanctions.

“The temptation to manage economic restructuring can lead to [a situation] where we suppress private initiative [by businesses], not to mention the risk of restoring a planned economy,” Nabiullina said during a session at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“It seems that this is impossible since we have a market economy,” she said. “But in fact, all that’s needed is for the state to take upon itself the responsibility of deciding which industries and projects require development, and where to direct financial resources.”