President Vladimir Putin held his annual news conference on Friday, which was once again folded into his televised “Direct Line” call-in show, fielding a wide range of questions, from the Ukraine war, road repairs and tax increases to reports of phone fraud, low birthrates and even the possibility of contact with extraterrestrial life. At the start of the press conference portion of the highly choreographed event, which lasted over four hours this year, Putin immediately dived into questions about the Ukraine war, though little of what he said was new. On that front, he repeated accusations that Ukrainian officials are uninterested in signing a deal to end the fighting ahead of the full-scale invasion’s fourth anniversary. “After the talks in Istanbul, they initially agreed... and then backed out, throwing all of those agreements into the trash. And now, in effect, they are refusing to bring this conflict to an end through peaceful means,” Putin told the large gathering of journalists “Still, we see, feel and know that there are certain signals, including those coming from the Kyiv regime, indicating that they are prepared to engage in some form of dialogue,” he added, possibly hinting that peace talks led by the Trump administration could lead to some kind of breakthrough in the near future. However, Putin was unwavering in his committment to address what he and other Russian officials routinely call the “root causes” of the war in Ukraine, shorthand for the Kremlin’s justifications for its full-scale invasion. He also insisted that Russia’s armed forces were making significant gains across the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, including the claimed capture of the city of Kupiansk.

Asked by an NBC news correspondent whether he would personally bear responsibility for the deaths of Ukrainians and Russians if the war continued into next year because he rejected a U.S.-brokered peace agreement with Ukraine, Putin said the blame would lie solely on the authorities in Kyiv. “We did not start this war,” the Kremlin leader claimed, despite hvaing ordered the full-scale invasion in 2022. “This war began after the unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the launch of hostilities by the leaders of the Kyiv regime against their own citizens.” In response to a question about the possibility of normalizing relations with NATO, Putin repeated his longstanding grievances with the Western military alliance in arguing that Russia was “deceived” when it was told that the alliance would not expand eastward toward its borders. “This movement of military infrastructure toward our borders caused, and continues to cause, our legitimate concerns,” he said, adding that Russia was not “demanding anything out of the ordinary” in ongoing Ukraine peace talks. “We are simply insisting on the fulfillment of the promises made to us and the commitments undertaken by our Western partners. We were misled, and we want to reach an agreement through which a reliable security system is established in Europe,” Putin said.