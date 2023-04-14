Radio Enthusiast Who Called for Putin's Overthrow Given 6 Years in Jail

A Russian court has sentenced a radio enthusiast to six years in jail for calling for President Vladimir Putin's violent overthrown shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last year.

The police-monitoring website OVD Info reported Friday that Kirill Akimov, 52, was arrested in June on suspicion of calling for violence during two broadcasts on his amateur radio station on Feb. 28 and March 14, 2022.

Akimov, who hails from the central Russian republic of Mordovia, 400 kilometers east of Moscow, reportedly urged Ukrainians and Europeans to commit violence against Putin supporters and to “destroy” the Russian president.

The Central Garrison Military Court in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday found Akimov guilty on two counts of inciting terrorism, according to a court statement.