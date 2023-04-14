Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Radio Enthusiast Who Called for Putin's Overthrow Given 6 Years in Jail

Will Francis / Unsplash

A Russian court has sentenced a radio enthusiast to six years in jail for calling for President Vladimir Putin's violent overthrown shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last year.

The police-monitoring website OVD Info reported Friday that Kirill Akimov, 52, was arrested in June on suspicion of calling for violence during two broadcasts on his amateur radio station on Feb. 28 and March 14, 2022.

Akimov, who hails from the central Russian republic of Mordovia, 400 kilometers east of Moscow, reportedly urged Ukrainians and Europeans to commit violence against Putin supporters and to “destroy” the Russian president.

The Central Garrison Military Court in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday found Akimov guilty on two counts of inciting terrorism, according to a court statement.

As well as being handed a six-year sentence in a correctional facility, Akimov was banned from making amateur radio communications for three years.

The court statement said Akimov’s sentence had not yet come into force and could be appealed within the next 15 days.

Mass anti-war protests in Russia have been effectively outlawed under draconian war censorship laws brought it following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

OVD Info estimates that over 500 Russians have been subject to criminal prosecution for protesting against the war in the nearly 14 months since it started.

Read more about: Freedom of Speech , Putin , Ukraine

Read more

lack of reassurance

Macron Believes 'The Worst Is to Come' in Ukraine After Putin Call – Aide

The aide said Putin appears intent on seizing "the whole of Ukraine." 
formal step

Russian MPs Greenlight Putin’s Recognition of Rebel Ukrainian Regions

A live video feed of the lower-house State Duma session showed a unanimous vote in favor of the agreements, followed by a standing ovation.
'RED LINES'

U.S. Vows to Prevent Any Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington and Kiev say Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine's borders and accuse Russia of planning an invasion.
red lines

Putin Accuses West of 'Escalating Situation' in Ukraine

Western countries have for days raised alarm over Russian military activity near Ukraine.