Putin Personally Approved Arrest of U.S. Journalist – Bloomberg

The Kremlin on Thursday denied claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally endorsed the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for espionage.

Citing sources “familiar with the situation,” Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the initiative to arrest Gershkovich came from “hawks among top officials of Russia’s security services."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the American journalist’s detention “the total prerogative of the special services” and not Putin’s decision.

Gershkovich, 31, was detained on a reporting trip in Russia’s fourth-largest city of Yekaterinburg on March 29 and is yet to be granted U.S. consular access.