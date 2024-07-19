Russia Sentences Evan Gershkovich to 16 Years in Prison on Spying Charges

Updated with sentencing. A judge in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on spying charges, a forgone conclusion in a closed trial that has been condemned as a sham by Washington and the journalist’s employer. “The court finds Evan Gershkovich guilty of committing the crime [of espionage] and sentences him to 16 years imprisonment in a maximum-security penal colony,” the judge said, delivering the verdict as the U.S. reporter listened from inside a glass defendant’s cage in the courtroom. The judge said the time Gershkovich spent in pre-trial detention would count toward his prison sentence, which the reporter’s defense team can appeal in the coming days, though it was not immediately clear if they plan to do so. “Gershkovich, do you understand the sentence?” the judge asked, in response to which the American journalist nodded. After that, the judge adjourned the court and Gershkovich was removed by law enforcement officers. State prosecutors had asked the judge to impose an 18-year sentence for Gershkovich on the spying charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The U.S. reporter, who was arrested while on a reporting trip in March 2023, pleaded not guilty to accusations. On Friday, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court heard closing arguments in the brief trial after resuming hearings the previous day following a request from Gershkovich’s defense team to move the hearing date — originally set for Aug. 13. The trial, which has been closed to the media, began in late June, some 15 months after his detention. Unlike similar court cases, Gershkovich’s trial has moved unusually fast in Russia’s politicized legal system, suggesting that the authorities in Moscow may be close to reaching a deal with the West in previously reported negotiations for a prisoner exchange involving the journalist. Before being moved to the Sverdlovsk region capital of Yekaterinburg to stand trial, Gershkovich spent months at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison, where Russia has held political prisoners going back to the Soviet period.

The Wall Street Journal slammed the verdict against Gershkovich after it was announced on Friday. “This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist,” Almar Latour, the chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan’s release and to support his family,” the two said. “Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he’s released. This must end now.” Gershkovich, who reported for The Moscow Times between 2017 and 2020, became the first Western journalist to be arrested in Russia on spying charges since the Cold War after he was detained in the Sverdlovsk region during a reporting trip in March 2023. Russia’s prosecutor general last month accused him of working for the CIA and “collecting secret information” about tank maker Uralvagonzavod in the Sverdlovsk region where he was arrested. The U.S. government has said that Gershkovich was “wrongfully detained,” meaning it effectively regards him as a political hostage. So, too, has The Wall Street Journal slammed the accusations of espionage as “bogus.” Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested he is open to a prisoner swap with Washington involving Gershkovich. The Kremlin chief has indicated he would like to see Vadim Krasikov, a Federal Security Service (FSB) operative currently serving a life sentence in Germany for assassinating an exiled former Chechen commander in Berlin in 2019, included in the exchange. After Gershkovich’s espionage trial opened last month, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said U.S. officials “should still seriously consider the signals that they in Washington received through the relevant channels.” And on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and the U.S. were discussing an exchange involving Gershkovich. Gershkovich’s family previously said they are counting on a “very personal” promise from President Joe Biden to bring him home. “We expect that all parties will work to bring Evan home now,” The Wall Street Journal said in a statement ahead of his trial last month. “Time is of the essence. As we’ve said, the Russian regime’s smearing of Evan is repugnant and based on calculated and transparent lies. Journalism is not a crime, and Evan’s case is an assault on free press.” Gershkovich’s friend and former colleague Pjtor Sauer, who reports for The Guardian, reacted to the sentencing on Friday by writing on X (formerly Twitter): “I have no words to describe this farce. Let’s get Evan out of there.”