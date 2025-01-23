Russian Court Jails Man Accused of Spying for U.S.

A Russian man who tried to pass on classified information to the United States was sentenced to 17 years in jail for "high treason," Russian news agencies reported Thursday.

Dmitry Shatresov, who was arrested in January 2024, "illegally obtained" state secrets and "intended to transfer them to an American intelligence representative" before he was caught by law enforcement, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

He was convicted of high treason and sentenced to 17 years in a high-security prison on Wednesday, Moscow's court service said on Telegram.

Since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian law enforcement authorities have relentlessly pursued people they accuse of espionage and treason, arresting dozens of Russian nationals and some foreigners.

Rights groups say Moscow is using the charges to punish its critics, as well as those opposed to war in Ukraine.