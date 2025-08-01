Azerbaijan Threatens Russian State Media Over Use of Karabakh Capital’s Armenian Name

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday warned that it could take action against Russian state media for referring to the capital of the former breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh by its Armenian name.

Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada accused Russia’s state-run TASS news agency of “disrespecting and insulting” Azerbaijan by using the name Stepanakert instead of Khankendi, the Azerbaijani name for the Karabakh capital.

Baku regained full control of Nagorno-Karabakh following a military offensive in 2023, during which the region’s Armenian-majority population was forced to flee.

Hajizada singled out a TASS report published Thursday about the removal of a bust of Ivan Aivazovsky, a renowned Russian painter of Armenian origin. He claimed the monument had been “illegally” installed by Russian peacekeepers in what he called “a clear manifestation of disrespect” toward Azerbaijan.

“We expect an apology and an appropriate correction from the TASS news agency on this matter. Otherwise, in accordance with the law, relevant measures will be taken regarding TASS’s operations in Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.