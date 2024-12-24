Moscow Court Sentences Russian-Born American to 15 Years in Prison for Spying

A Moscow court sentenced a Russian-born American to 15 years in prison on charges of espionage, Russian state media reported Tuesday, citing court documents.
Gene Spector was arrested in 2020 on charges of “mediating” a bribe to the aide of former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in the form of vacations to Thailand and the Dominican Republic. The aide, Anastasia Alexeyeva, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Spector was sentenced to four years in prison in 2021, but that sentence was later reduced by six months following a retrial.
Authorities brought new espionage charges against Spector in August 2023, although details surrounding the case were not made public. The trial was held behind closed doors given the nature of the charges.
Spector was born in Leningrad in 1972 and was raised in the Soviet Union, according to the news agency RIA Novosti, and his Russian name is Yevgeny Mironovich. He later became a U.S. citizen but returned to Russia to live in St. Petersburg with his wife and children.
He previously served as CEO of Medpolimerprom, a group of companies that makes plastic medical devices.
The United States previously said it did not believe Spector was wrongfully detained.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.