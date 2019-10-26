Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.
Butina, 31, a former graduate student at American University who publicly advocated for gun rights, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia. She has remained in custody since her arrest in July 2018.
She has been released from a U.S. prison after more than 15 months behind bars, CNN reported Friday, citing the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.
At the time of her sentencing, Russia accused the U.S. of forcing Butina into a false confession of the "absolutely ridiculous charges" of her being a Russian agent.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.
This story was updated at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 26.