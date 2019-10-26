Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers.

Butina, 31, a former graduate student at American University who publicly advocated for gun rights, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia. She has remained in custody since her arrest in July 2018.