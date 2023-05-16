CIA Seeks to Recruit War-Weary, High-Ranking Russians With Video Appeal

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) published a recruitment video Tuesday that targets well-connected Russians angered by their leadership’s war in Ukraine.

“Are you a military officer? Do you work in intelligence, diplomacy, science, high technology or deal with people who do?” reads the CIA’s message in Russian.

“Do you have information about the economy or the top leadership of the Russian Federation? Get in touch with us,” it adds.

“Maybe people around you don’t want to hear the truth. We do.”

The nearly two-minute cinematic ad first posted on Telegram, a messaging app popular with Russian speakers, depicts a fictionalized Russian bureaucrat who says he and his family “will live in dignity thanks to my actions.”

The recruitment video then explains how to anonymously and securely get in touch with the U.S. intelligence agency.

It also appears on the CIA’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the CIA's Telegram channel, which it created to publish the recruitment video and which currently has roughly 700 subscribers, "a very convenient resource for tracking applicants."