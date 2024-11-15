Ukraine Arrests Army Officer Accused of Spying for Russia

Ukrainian authorities announced Friday the arrest of an army officer accused of leaking classified information about military operations to Russia.

The SBU security service said the man, a lieutenant colonel, had been recruited by Russia before its 2022 invasion and was "activated" this year to disclose plans for Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations behind enemy lines.

The officer, who commands a special operations unit, faces a charge of "high treason" and could face life in prison. His identity has not been made public.

While espionage arrests have occurred on both sides since the war began, the detention of a senior officer with access to highly sensitive intelligence is exceptionally rare.

According to the SBU, the officer provided Russia with details about Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as and Crimea. Russia allegedly intended to use the intelligence to target and neutralize Ukrainian special forces operating near or behind the front lines.

Investigators seized electronic devices described as "means of covert communication" during a search of the officer’s belongings.

The arrest comes as tensions mount over a potential Russian offensive in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, while Russian forces continue advancing in the eastern Donetsk region.