Ukraine Arrests Army Officer Accused of Spying for Russia

Ukrainian authorities announced Friday the arrest of an army officer accused of leaking classified information about military operations to Russia.
The SBU security service said the man, a lieutenant colonel, had been recruited by Russia before its 2022 invasion and was "activated" this year to disclose plans for Ukrainian Defense Forces' operations behind enemy lines.
The officer, who commands a special operations unit, faces a charge of "high treason" and could face life in prison. His identity has not been made public.
While espionage arrests have occurred on both sides since the war began, the detention of a senior officer with access to highly sensitive intelligence is exceptionally rare.
According to the SBU, the officer provided Russia with details about Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance missions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as and Crimea. Russia allegedly intended to use the intelligence to target and neutralize Ukrainian special forces operating near or behind the front lines.
Investigators seized electronic devices described as "means of covert communication" during a search of the officer’s belongings.
The arrest comes as tensions mount over a potential Russian offensive in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, while Russian forces continue advancing in the eastern Donetsk region.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.