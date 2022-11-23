CIA Tells Russians Frustrated by Putin's War: ‘We’re Open for Business’

The CIA is seeking to recruit Russian nationals angry with the course of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a senior official in the U.S. foreign intelligence ageny has said.

CIA Director of Operations David Marlowe noted that President Vladimir Putin’s failure to achieve his military and security goals in the nine-month invasion of Ukraine has given the CIA a useful recruitment opportunity.

“Putin was at his best moment the day before he invaded because he had all the coercive power that he’s ever gonna have,” Marlowe said at an academic panel discussion in in Arlington, Virginia last week.



Listing concessions from Ukraine, dividing NATO and projecting Russia’s military, economic and diplomatic power as Putin’s initial objectives, Marlowe said: “He’s squandered every single bit of that.”

“And so, for the director of operations, we’re looking around the world for Russians who are as disgusted with that as we are because we’re open for business,” he added.