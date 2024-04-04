Wanted American Man Flees to Russia, Signs Military Contract

A former American city council member who is wanted in the United States on child pornography charges appears to have fled to Russia and joined the Russian military, according to footage shared by regional authorities in the northern Khanty-Mansi autonomous district.

Wilmer Puello-Mota, former city councilor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, reportedly left the United States on Jan. 7 in violation of court orders while being tried in Rhode Island for possession of child pornography.

The Massachusetts-based newspaper The Republican reported last month that people who know Puello-Mota had recognized his voice in a short video showing the capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka in February.

On Wednesday evening, the Khanty-Mansi regional government’s official channel on the Telegram messaging app published a video interview with a man identified as former U.S. soldier “Wil” at a military enlistment center. The man appears to be Puello-Mota.

The Republican said Puello-Mota, 28, was a member of the U.S. National Guard before being separated from the service due to child pornography charges in October 2022.