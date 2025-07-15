‘We Don’t Care’: Russian Officials, Media React to Trump’s Ukraine War Ultimatum

Russian officials and state media appeared dismissive of Donald Trump’s threat to impose major economic sanctions on Russia unless it ends its war in Ukraine within 50 days, while President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly respond to the statement.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the U.S. president said Washington would impose “very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100%,” noting that he was "very, very unhappy" with Putin for not doing more to seek peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “the statement by the U.S. president is a serious one.”

“We certainly need time to analyze what was said in Washington, and if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will comment on it,” Peskov said.

“One thing is clear for now: it seems that decisions made in Washington, in NATO countries and directly in Brussels are not being seen by the Ukrainian side as a signal for peace, but rather as a signal to continue the war,” Peskov said, reiterating that Russia is “ready” for peace talks.

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow prefers diplomacy over confrontation but added that “any attempts to make demands, especially in the form of ultimatums, are unacceptable to us.”