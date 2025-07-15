Russian Stock Market Rises After Trump Sets Ukraine Peace Deal Deadline

Russia’s stock market rose more than 1% on Tuesday morning after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian energy exports unless the Kremlin agrees to a peace deal in Ukraine within 50 days.

The gains extended a 2.7% jump on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) after hours on Monday following Trump’s announcement, which also helped the ruble recover against the dollar and gain slightly against China’s yuan.

As of 10 a.m. Moscow time Tuesday, the MOEX Index was up 1.18% to 2,746 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed 1.2% to 1,104.

Leading the rally were shares of gold miner Polyus, shipping giant Sovcomflot, state lender VTB and healthcare provider MD Medical Group, which were all up around 1.8%.