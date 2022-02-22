Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Markets Plunge on Recognition of Ukraine Separatists

Commodities, banks and technology firms all saw heavy losses. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Russian financial markets opened in deep red territory on Tuesday morning amid intensified sanction fears after President Vladimir ordered troops into Ukraine’s eastern breakaway territories. 

The dollar-denominated RTS index of leading Russian firms had fallen 10% shortly after 10am, its second day of double digit losses, less than 12 hours after Putin signed documents officially recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

It had pared some of the losses by 10:45am in what is likely to be a volatile trading day. 

Putin ordered the Russian army to move into the two regions to act as “peacekeepers,” with Washington announcing new sanctions against both separatist governments almost simultaneously.

The sell-off was across the board, with commodities, banks and technology firms all seeing heavy losses.

The Russian ruble breached the symbolic 80 against the dollar bar on global markets during Putin’s speech announcing his decision, reaching 80.9 the following morning. The euro was trading at 91.36.

While the White House has so far stopped short of implementing the full range of sanctions threatened by U.S. President Joseph Biden in the event of a Russian invasion, Putin last night acknowledged the likelihood of more painful penalties, saying that “they’ll be adopted anyway.”

The Kommersant business newspaper wrote late on Monday night that “the only question is whether the consequences will be harsh or catastrophic.”

Read more about: Stock Market , Ruble , Ukraine

Read more

HOPEFUL REBOUND

Russian Stocks and Ruble Rally As War Fears Lessen

The Defense Ministry’s announcement of a partial withdrawal of Ukrainian border deployments gave respite to markets.
MARKET MOVING

Coronavirus Hits Russian Markets | May 1

The latest on how the ruble and Russian stock markets are reacting to the coronavirus.
U.S. INTERFERENCE

Trump’s Travel Ban Sends Russian Ruble, Stock Market, Tumbling Again

Another sea of red on the global markets sees ruble under renewed pressure from coronavirus impact.
MARKET PANIC

Russian Stock Market Plunges, Oil Shares Hit Hard

Shares fall 10% following global ‘Black Monday’ on financial markets.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.