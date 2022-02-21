Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Orders Russian Military to Act as 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Regions

By AFP
Locals in Donetsk celebrated Russia's recognition of their independence. Taisiya Vorontsova / TASS

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russia's military to act as peacekeepers in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after he recognized them as independent.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Moscow provided no details or date for any deployment, with the order saying only that it "comes into force from the day it was signed."

Russia has in recent months moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying Moscow plans to use them for an attack at any moment.

Putin's recognition of the separatist republics as independent effectively buries a fragile peace agreement regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine and opens the door for Russian military activities in the country.

In the same document, Putin also ordered his foreign ministry to "establish diplomatic relations" with the "republics."

Earlier on Monday, the Russian leader demanded that Kyiv halt all its military operations against pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, or face more bloodshed. 

Putin recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics on Monday, despite Western countries repeatedly warning him not to and threatening Moscow with sanctions. 

Read more about: Donbass , Military , Ukraine

Read more

sanctions warning

Britain: Russia Recognition of Separatists 'Violation of Ukraine's Integrity'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday slammed Russia's recognition of separatist republics
a word of warning

Ukraine Slams Russia's 'Open' Threats Ahead of France, Germany Meeting

"If Russia crosses the red line, then it will have to suffer," Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Thursday.
Simmering conflict

Growing Russia-Ukraine Tensions: A Timeline

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia, have intensified dramatically since the start of the year.
UKRAINIAN CONFLICT

Explainer: Why Are Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine Ratcheting Up?

Warnings and statements coming from Moscow, Kiev and Washington are the most serious and strongly worded in months.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.