Russian Stocks and Ruble Rally As War Fears Lessen

Russia’s main stock market gained ground on Tuesday after the country’s Defense Ministry announced that some of the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed near the Ukrainian border are returning to base.

Moscow released few details and there was no immediate outside confirmation of the withdrawal, which the Kremlin said had always been planned despite Western "hysteria" over a feared invasion of Ukraine.

Slava Smolyaninov, executive director and chief strategist at BCS Global Markets, told The Moscow Times that the news had “definitely” reassured markets that the prospect of war between Russia and Ukraine was becoming less likely.

“The markets started to bounce back immediately after the Interfax headlines about the troops returning to their bases,” he said.