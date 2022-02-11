Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Hikes Rates By Another Full Percentage Point

Russia’s Central Bank raised its key rate by a full percentage point to 9.5% on Friday in its latest attempt to tame surging inflation, bringing borrowing costs to their highest level in five years. 

This is the second time in a row the regulator has made the rare move of hiking the rate by a full point, and the eighth consecutive rise.

The Central Bank’s aggressive attempt to bring down consumer costs followed an 8.7% year-on-year increase in inflation in January. Food costs grew from a 10.6% year-on-year increase in December 2021 to 11.1% in January 2022, while services and non-food items accelerated from 4.98% to 5.38% and from 8.58% to 8.73% respectively.

This story is being updated.

