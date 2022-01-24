Russia’s Central Bank Steps In to Halt Ruble Slide as Markets in Freefall

Russia’s Central Bank was forced to halt foreign currency purchases Monday in a bid to stop a dramatic slide in the value of the ruble.

The Russian currency was down 2.3% by Monday afternoon against the U.S. dollar — a significant move in the foreign currency markets — trading at 79.3 at one point. That was its weakest level in 14 months and just shy of its all-time low.

“The Bank of Russia has decided not to purchase foreign currency on the domestic market … from 15:00 Moscow time on Jan. 24,” the regulator said in a statement.

“This decision was made in order to reduce the volatility of financial markets,” it added.

Russia’s Central Bank typically buys foreign currency using the proceeds of Russia’s oil and gas exports. This so-called “fiscal rule” is designed to reduce the currency’s volatility in response to swings in the value of global commodities — a previous weakness which had accentuated economic pressures during periods of turmoil.

It mandates Russia to convert cash from oil sales into foreign currency by selling rubles when global oil prices are above a benchmark level of around $44 a barrel. Oil is currently trading at around $88, meaning the Central Bank has been selling significant amounts of rubles in recent days — accentuating the pressure on the currency stoked by fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts say.

The Russian currency immediately gained, dipping below 79 against the dollar in response to the announcement.