Russian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 7.5%

Russia’s Central Bank decided Friday to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% for the fifth time in a row, noting that inflationary expectations remained high.

“Over the medium-term, the balance of risks has not changed significantly and is still biased towards pro-inflationary ones,” the Bank said in a statement.

Still, the Russian economy is growing faster than previous forecasts had suggested, the Bank said, reflecting an increase in domestic demand that has also helped boost business sentiment.

At the same time, some price growth has been held back by the economy’s ongoing adaptation to external trade and financial restrictions caused by Western sanctions and the Russian government’s efforts to control the fallout.