Russian Inflation Continues Surge Ahead of Central Bank Key Rate Decision

January prices rose by their highest levels in six years across the Russian economy, the country’s statistics service said on Wednesday, increasing pressure on household budgets.

Russia’s rate of inflation accelerated 8.73% year-on-year in the first month of the year, following rapid price rises over the past 20 months amid an otherwise robust recovery from the coronavirus recession. Inflation, as measured by the nation’s consumer price index (CPI), currently stands at more than double the Central Bank of Russia’s target of 4%.

Wednesday’s inflation numbers were the last major indicators to be published before the Central Bank announces its latest rate decision on Friday. Analysts forecast that the bank will hike rates by 100 basis points to 9.5%.

But with January’s surge proving to be 0.2 percentage points below the consensus forecast, the monthly numbers “somewhat lower the risk” of inflation accelerating past 9%, said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist for Russia at ING Bank.

The January numbers followed a total increase of 8.4% for 2021, the highest annual inflationary growth since the 2015 economic crisis.