Putin Says Inflation ‘Worrying’ But Russian Economy Remains ‘Stable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged concerns over high inflation but insisted the economy was "stable" in the face of external threats.
Russia's Central Bank is widely expected to hike its key interest rate on Friday in its latest attempt to deal with the pace of price rises.
"With the economy as a whole, the situation in Russia is stable, despite external threats," Putin said at a televised end-of-year press conference. However, he added, "Inflation is a worrying signal."
"The thing that is unpleasant and bad is the rise in prices. But I hope that if macroeconomic indicators are maintained, we will be able to cope with it," the Kremlin leader said.
Russia officially targets inflation of 4%, though prices have risen significantly faster since February 2022, when Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine.
In October, Russia's Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a historic 21% as it struggles to bring down inflation. It is expected to raise them it yet again at its final meeting of the year on Friday.
Moscow has ramped up military spending since the full-scale invasion, while hundreds of thousands of men have been drafted into the army, hired by arms producers or fled the country.
That has triggered deep labor shortages, while the high borrowing costs have frustrated business leaders, including those at state-run businesses and close to Putin.
The Kremlin leader said Thursday that Russia's economy had grown faster than the eurozone over the last two years.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.