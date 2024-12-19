Putin Says Inflation ‘Worrying’ But Russian Economy Remains ‘Stable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged concerns over high inflation but insisted the economy was "stable" in the face of external threats.

Russia's Central Bank is widely expected to hike its key interest rate on Friday in its latest attempt to deal with the pace of price rises.

"With the economy as a whole, the situation in Russia is stable, despite external threats," Putin said at a televised end-of-year press conference. However, he added, "Inflation is a worrying signal."

"The thing that is unpleasant and bad is the rise in prices. But I hope that if macroeconomic indicators are maintained, we will be able to cope with it," the Kremlin leader said.