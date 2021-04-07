Ruble Slides on Ukraine Conflict Fears

The Russian ruble has slid to its lowest level against the dollar in five months as fears of a possible escalation of conflict in eastern Ukraine grow.

The ruble has lost 2% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the week and is now trading at 77.7 against the currency — its lowest level since the U.S. election last November.

Concerns over Russia’s apparent military buildup near the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine and on the Crimean peninsula have led to a sharp increase in the possibility of the simmering conflict escalating, analysts say.