Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ruble Slides on Ukraine Conflict Fears

Currency hits new low for 2021 as stand-off over Ukraine intensifies.

The ruble is trading at its lowest level since the U.S. election last November. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

The Russian ruble has slid to its lowest level against the dollar in five months as fears of a possible escalation of conflict in eastern Ukraine grow.

The ruble has lost 2% against the U.S. dollar since the start of the week and is now trading at 77.7 against the currency — its lowest level since the U.S. election last November.

Concerns over Russia’s apparent military buildup near the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine and on the Crimean peninsula have led to a sharp increase in the possibility of the simmering conflict escalating, analysts say.

Western governments have warned Russia against intimidating Ukraine and pledged their full backing for Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the NATO military alliance to advance talks about possible membership — a move which triggered anger and rebukes from Moscow, which is vehemently opposed to NATO enlargement.

“The ruble is losing control,” Dmitry Babin, analyst at BCS Investment said, pointing to the currency’s slide despite stability in both oil prices and other emerging market currencies. 

Even if the stand-off does not result in a fresh round of hostilities in the Donbass, BCS analysts said the crisis could trigger the U.S. to take a tougher line on sanctions against Russia — still under consideration in response to the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — than the Biden administration might have opted for without the confrontation.

The Russian stock market has also fallen 2% this week in dollar terms, missing out on a mini-rally on global markets that has taken U.S. indices to fresh record highs. 

Read more about: Ruble , Ukraine , Donbass

Read more

PRO-UKraine

EU Says Bloc Will Not Lift Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

European Council chief Charles Michel is on a two-day visit to Ukraine.
PEACE PROGRESS

Russia and Ukraine Hail Peace Efforts Ahead of New Ceasefire

The Russian and Ukrainian Presidents spoke by phone Sunday ahead of a midnight ceasefire.
renewed fighting

Fighting Flares in Eastern Ukraine, Kiev and Rebels Blame Each Other

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced he would convene a Ukrainian security council meeting to discuss the fighting.
Donbass Bargain

No Russia Agreement, No Donbass, Warns Ukraine

"We will be building a wall and life will go on" if next week's peace summit is unsuccessful, Ukrainian presidential aide says.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.