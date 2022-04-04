Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Governor Urges Evacuations in Region Targeted By Russia

By Hervé Bar for AFP
Updated:
A woman walks near a damaged building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on April 3. Fadel Senna / AFP

The situation in the Ukrainian controlled eastern region of Donbas is "tense," a regional governor said Monday, asking people to evacuate as the army braced for a Russian advance.

Since Russia withdrew its troops near the capital Kyiv in the north and said it would focus on the "liberation" of the Donbas, residents have been living in fear of a major military offensive.

"We are firmly in control of all the territory... but the situation everywhere is tense," the governor of the eastern Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko told journalists in the city of Kramatorsk.

"The most difficult situation is in the direction of Izyum where we expect the situation to escalate," Kyrylenko said, referring to a city recently captured by Russian forces in the neighboring Kharkiv region.

"The enemy is bombing everywhere... a number of places along the line of control have been destroyed by bombardments," he said.

The Kyiv government has said it expects the situation to get worse as Russian troops seek to encircle Ukrainian forces, arranged since 2014 along the frontline between Donetsk to the south and Lugansk in the east — the capitals of the two pro-Russian, breakaway "republics" of the same name — and now from Izyum to the northwest.

Evacuations

The de facto capital of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk, Kramatorsk sits between the pincers of the Russian army.

"I've said it before and I will say it again: The civilian population needs to leave the area now," Kyrylenko said.

"We will share the logistical details of these evacuations. It's an gradual process, not something we can do in a day... but the situation is going to become more difficult, that's for sure," he added.

While refusing to share the specifics of the evacuation, Kyrylenko said 146,000 people had "already left the region" by Sunday. 

A further 700,000 remained in the Ukrainian-controlled zone, he added.

"If the enemy respected the rules of war, the message would be different. As it is, we want as few citizens as possible to stay here, until the situation stabilizes," the governor said.

In Kramatorsk, hundreds of people again gathered at the train station to travel to the west of the country. 

Roughly four trains, carrying about 2,000 people, have been leaving the city every day for the past few days, with the operation managed by volunteers.

"Of course, we are aware of the concentration of enemy forces" in the east around Kramatorsk, Kyrylenko said.

Following the events in the town of Bucha, to the northwest of Kyiv, where dozens of civilians were found dead after Russian troops withdrew, "we can expect everything from the enemy," the governor said.

Read more about: Ukraine , Donbass

Read more

'peacekeeping force'

Putin Orders Russian Military to Act as 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Regions

President Vladimir Putin dispatched Russia's military to "maintain peace" in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
blunt offer

Ukraine Leader Zelenskiy Urges Putin to Meet in War-Torn East

"I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbass where war is ongoing," he said in an address.
a word of warning

Ukraine Slams Russia's 'Open' Threats Ahead of France, Germany Meeting

"If Russia crosses the red line, then it will have to suffer," Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Thursday.
'bitter consequences'

Ukraine Denies Killing of Child in Attack on Separatists

Russian investigators accuse Ukraine of violating legislation aiming to protect civilians in times of war.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.