EU Says Bloc Will Not Lift Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

European Council chief Charles Michel said Tuesday the EU has no plans to lift punishing sanctions against Russia that were imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been fighting Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists.

Michel, who on Tuesday began his two-day visit to Ukraine with a trip to the country's war-torn east, said "Russia has not reciprocated Ukraine's positive steps" to settle the conflict.

"That's why our economic sanctions against Russia will remain in place," he said in his address to the media, accompanied by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.