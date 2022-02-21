EU Promises Sanctions on Russia for Recognition of Separatists

European Union leaders on Monday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions and warned the bloc will react with sanctions.

"The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements," EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel each tweeted.

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," they said.

In a joint statement, von der Leyen and Michel said: "The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act."